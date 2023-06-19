An overall feel about TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) was $3.85 for the day, up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87269 shares were traded. TXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TXMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Walker Marlan D sold 1,170 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 4,276 led to the insider holds 12,307 shares of the business.

Donegan Michael C sold 49 shares of TXMD for $249 on Jan 27. The Prin. Fin. and Acctg. Officer now owns 11,853 shares after completing the transaction at $5.09 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Donegan Michael C, who serves as the Prin. Fin. and Acctg. Officer of the company, sold 1,648 shares for $5.08 each. As a result, the insider received 8,371 and left with 11,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXMD now has a Market Capitalization of 39.92M and an Enterprise Value of 31.25M. As of this moment, TherapeuticsMD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXMD has reached a high of $11.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2360.

Shares Statistics:

TXMD traded an average of 38.29K shares per day over the past three months and 41.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.29M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TXMD as of May 30, 2023 were 295.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 342.35k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $12.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.56M, an estimated decrease of -98.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $500k, a decrease of -97.60% over than the figure of -$98.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.96M, down -97.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 350.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.