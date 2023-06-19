AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, AN2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.00, down -4.11% from its previous closing price of $7.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50963 shares were traded. ANTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Easom Eric bought 10,000 shares for $5.38 per share. The transaction valued at 53,770 led to the insider holds 1,015,766 shares of the business.

Easom Eric sold 23 shares of ANTX for $346 on Nov 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,907 shares after completing the transaction at $15.04 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Easom Eric, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,413 shares for $15.32 each. As a result, the insider received 67,628 and left with 4,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANTX now has a Market Capitalization of 136.08M and an Enterprise Value of 47.60M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANTX has reached a high of $22.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANTX traded 37.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 63.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.55M. Insiders hold about 40.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ANTX as of May 30, 2023 were 333.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 252.19k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.19 and -$4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.57. EPS for the following year is -$3.89, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.46 and -$4.36.