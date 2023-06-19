Analysis of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME): Selected Notes

After finishing at $8.17 in the prior trading day, Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) closed at $8.12, down -0.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 388724 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZYME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 200,000 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 10,087,473 shares of the business.

Klompas Neil A sold 2,977 shares of ZYME for $23,298 on Mar 10. The President & COO now owns 17,032 shares after completing the transaction at $7.83 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 163,400 shares for $9.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,615,095 and bolstered with 9,887,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYME now has a Market Capitalization of 521.07M and an Enterprise Value of 207.62M. As of this moment, Zymeworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $10.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 503.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 322.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of May 30, 2023 were 5.57M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 5.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.13.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $12.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.5M to a low estimate of $9M. As of the current estimate, Zymeworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.44M, an estimated increase of 127.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.5M, an increase of 88.90% less than the figure of $127.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $412.48M, down -83.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.5M and the low estimate is $57.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.