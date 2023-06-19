Analyst EPS estimates for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) stock

After finishing at $3.46 in the prior trading day, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) closed at $3.42, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96202 shares were traded. HCDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4751 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCDI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 25.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCDI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.05M and an Enterprise Value of 214.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCDI has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4773, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.8569.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 565.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 119.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.54M. Insiders hold about 25.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HCDI as of May 30, 2023 were 126.01k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 72.64k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.11% and a Short% of Float of 17.16%.

Earnings Estimates

