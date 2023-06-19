Analyst EPS estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) stock

After finishing at $4.29 in the prior trading day, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) closed at $4.14, down -3.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149729 shares were traded. HRTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.20 from $4.30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A bought 5,000 shares for $3.01 per share. The transaction valued at 15,050 led to the insider holds 681,921 shares of the business.

Garateix Ernie J bought 1,000 shares of HRTG for $3,150 on Mar 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 470,160 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Garateix Ernie J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,070 and bolstered with 469,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTG now has a Market Capitalization of 109.58M and an Enterprise Value of -62.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTG has reached a high of $5.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6830.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 161.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 182.34k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.74M. Insiders hold about 18.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTG as of May 30, 2023 were 236.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 152.47k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HRTG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.24 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$3.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $168.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.81M to a low estimate of $166.25M. As of the current estimate, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.77M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.5M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.26M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $695.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $697.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.46M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $767.37M and the low estimate is $701.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.