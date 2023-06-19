Analysts predict EPS of $0.19 for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL)’s current quarter

After finishing at $18.41 in the prior trading day, Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) closed at $18.09, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142917 shares were traded. RELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RELL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when PELOQUIN GREGORY J sold 24,000 shares for $17.98 per share. The transaction valued at 431,628 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PLANTE PAUL J sold 15,000 shares of RELL for $271,382 on May 18. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $18.09 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Belin Jacques, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $24.01 each. As a result, the insider received 120,040 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELL now has a Market Capitalization of 255.74M and an Enterprise Value of 233.48M. As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $27.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 190.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 136.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.44M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of May 30, 2023 were 656.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 698.65k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RELL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $61.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.5M to a low estimate of $61.5M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $61.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.6M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.6M and the low estimate is $291.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.