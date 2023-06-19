Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

In the latest session, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) closed at $1.63 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76463 shares were traded. APCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AppTech Payments Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APCX now has a Market Capitalization of 30.22M and an Enterprise Value of 28.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 65.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APCX has reached a high of $5.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8296, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5937.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APCX has traded an average of 123.98K shares per day and 114.82k over the past ten days. A total of 17.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.06M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APCX as of May 30, 2023 were 145.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 151.38k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $790k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $790k to a low estimate of $790k. As of the current estimate, AppTech Payments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $450k, an estimated increase of 75.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $790k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450k, up 75.60% from the average estimate.