Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

In the latest session, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) closed at $2.59 up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137147 shares were traded. VBIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 4,251,563 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 467,672 led to the insider holds 41,440,729 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 1,832,563 shares of VBIV for $238,233 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 45,691,816 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,810,623 shares for $0.16 each. As a result, the insider received 769,700 and left with 47,524,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VBIV now has a Market Capitalization of 22.30M and an Enterprise Value of 34.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has reached a high of $40.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.4365.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VBIV has traded an average of 112.39K shares per day and 79.3k over the past ten days. A total of 8.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.82M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VBIV as of May 30, 2023 were 534.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 520.22k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.16 and a low estimate of -$2.16, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.79, with high estimates of -$1.79 and low estimates of -$1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.73 and -$6.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.73. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$2.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $930k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $930k to a low estimate of $930k. As of the current estimate, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346k, an estimated increase of 168.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85M, an increase of 483.60% over than the figure of $168.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 278.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.8M and the low estimate is $12.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 242.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.