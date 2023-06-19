Analysts provide stock recommendations for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) closed the day trading at $8.85 up 4.39% from the previous closing price of $8.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54577 shares were traded. AULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AULT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when AULT MILTON C III bought 100 shares for $11.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,165 led to the insider holds 3,039 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 120 shares of AULT for $1,493 on May 25. The Executive Chairman now owns 2,939 shares after completing the transaction at $12.44 per share. On May 24, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 650 shares for $13.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,708 and bolstered with 186,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AULT now has a Market Capitalization of 12.26M and an Enterprise Value of 140.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has reached a high of $116.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AULT traded about 36.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AULT traded about 30.55k shares per day. A total of 1.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AULT as of May 30, 2023 were 75.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 53.26k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.47% and a Short% of Float of 11.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $34.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $37.5M. As of the current estimate, Ault Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.8M, an estimated increase of 340.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.4M, up 156.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156.27M and the low estimate is $156.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.