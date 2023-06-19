Analysts provide stock recommendations for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) closed the day trading at $6.73 down -8.06% from the previous closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84781 shares were traded. NERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NERV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Luthringer Remy sold 3,641 shares for $3.76 per share. The transaction valued at 13,690 led to the insider holds 68,994 shares of the business.

Luthringer Remy sold 23,753 shares of NERV for $91,449 on May 01. The CEO now owns 72,635 shares after completing the transaction at $3.85 per share. On May 01, another insider, Race Geoff, who serves as the President of the company, sold 22,082 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider received 85,016 and left with 51,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NERV now has a Market Capitalization of 37.31M and an Enterprise Value of -36.89M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NERV has reached a high of $15.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NERV traded about 197.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NERV traded about 89.25k shares per day. A total of 5.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.16M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NERV as of May 30, 2023 were 134.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 81.75k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.14 and -$2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.33.