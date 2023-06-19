Analyzing A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.98, down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $36.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 268455 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when MELTZER CAROL sold 500 shares for $38.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,002 led to the insider holds 22,000 shares of the business.

MELTZER CAROL sold 500 shares of AMRK for $18,738 on Jun 06. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 22,000 shares after completing the transaction at $37.48 per share. On May 24, another insider, ROBERTS GREGORY N, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,587 shares for $36.33 each. As a result, the insider received 239,293 and left with 28,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRK now has a Market Capitalization of 836.22M and an Enterprise Value of 1.38B. As of this moment, A-Mark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRK has reached a high of $40.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMRK traded 192.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.82M. Insiders hold about 6.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRK as of May 30, 2023 were 317.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 688.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, AMRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $5.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $2.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.09B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.56B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.