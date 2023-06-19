Analyzing ATRenew Inc. (RERE)’s quick and current ratios

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) closed the day trading at $2.93 up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210200 shares were traded. RERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RERE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RERE now has a Market Capitalization of 660.62M and an Enterprise Value of 400.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RERE has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5847.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RERE traded about 192.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RERE traded about 156.34k shares per day. A total of 245.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.57M. Insiders hold about 2.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RERE as of May 30, 2023 were 313.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 276.59k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

