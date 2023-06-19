Analyzing BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.’s stock clocked out at $6.03, down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107693 shares were traded. BCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Bondarenko Jamieson bought 28,000 shares for $4.58 per share. The transaction valued at 128,240 led to the insider holds 169,856 shares of the business.

Bondarenko Jamieson bought 22,000 shares of BCTX for $117,700 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 141,856 shares after completing the transaction at $5.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCTX now has a Market Capitalization of 97.29M and an Enterprise Value of 41.82M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCTX has reached a high of $8.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCTX traded 117.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 81.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.20M. Insiders hold about 23.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.15% stake in the company. Shares short for BCTX as of May 30, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.91% and a Short% of Float of 9.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$1.5.