Analyzing Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 299334 shares were traded. CSSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSSE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when DeNicola Cosmo bought 26,990 shares for $15.33 per share. The transaction valued at 413,757 led to the insider holds 26,990 shares of the business.

NEWMARK L AMY bought 16,000 shares of CSSE for $223,680 on May 22. The Director now owns 16,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.98 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, ROUHANA WILLIAM J JR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,860,015 shares for $2.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,278,034 and bolstered with 2,153,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSSE now has a Market Capitalization of 38.30M and an Enterprise Value of 549.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -48.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSSE has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6074, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7745.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSSE traded about 522.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSSE traded about 326.61k shares per day. A total of 21.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.56M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSSE as of May 30, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.41M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$2.15, while EPS last year was -$1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.6, with high estimates of -$1.22 and low estimates of -$2.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.94 and -$7.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.07. EPS for the following year is -$5.76, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.51 and -$7.44.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $120.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.13M to a low estimate of $114.26M. As of the current estimate, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.64M, an estimated increase of 219.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.07M, an increase of 90.50% less than the figure of $219.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.62M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $502.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $480.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.81M, up 96.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $558.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567.22M and the low estimate is $541M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.