Analyzing CorVel Corporation (CRVL)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $191.64 in the prior trading day, CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) closed at $191.91, up 0.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 121501 shares were traded. CRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.90.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when CLEMONS V GORDON sold 2,000 shares for $206.11 per share. The transaction valued at 412,228 led to the insider holds 367,534 shares of the business.

Macino Jean sold 1,000 shares of CRVL for $204,530 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 16,788 shares after completing the transaction at $204.53 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, CLEMONS V GORDON, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $200.00 each. As a result, the insider received 200,000 and left with 369,534 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.29B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, CorVel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.65.

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVL has reached a high of $221.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.21.

The stock has traded on average 44.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 46.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.98M. Insiders hold about 42.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVL as of May 30, 2023 were 283.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 236.18k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.