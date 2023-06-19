Analyzing Enact Holdings Inc. (ACT)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of Enact Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ACT) was $24.94 for the day, down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $25.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 282979 shares were traded. ACT stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.83.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $27 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Genworth Holdings, Inc. sold 772,596 shares for $23.85 per share. The transaction valued at 18,426,724 led to the insider holds 131,019,017 shares of the business.

Genworth Holdings, Inc. sold 285,980 shares of ACT for $6,784,876 on Apr 28. The 10% Owner now owns 131,791,613 shares after completing the transaction at $23.73 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Genworth Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 181,668 shares for $23.94 each. As a result, the insider received 4,349,277 and left with 132,077,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.03B and an Enterprise Value of 4.15B. As of this moment, Enact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 28.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACT has reached a high of $27.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.12.

Shares Statistics:

ACT traded an average of 219.72K shares per day over the past three months and 276.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.82M. Insiders hold about 81.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACT as of May 30, 2023 were 928.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.05M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, ACT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.06M to a low estimate of $281.9M. As of the current estimate, Enact Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.54M, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.34M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.