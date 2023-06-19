Analyzing Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN)’s quick and current ratios

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) closed the day trading at $2.08 up 6.12% from the previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94922 shares were traded. GNLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Snyder Craig A. bought 1,200 shares for $0.32 per share. The transaction valued at 384 led to the insider holds 14,243 shares of the business.

UTTZ JEFFREY J sold 1,800 shares of GNLN for $810 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 3,137 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNLN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.28M and an Enterprise Value of 8.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNLN has reached a high of $83.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9479.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNLN traded about 31.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNLN traded about 149.89k shares per day. A total of 1.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GNLN as of May 30, 2023 were 5.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 5.05k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$4.21 and a low estimate of -$4.21, while EPS last year was -$22.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.67, with high estimates of -$2.67 and low estimates of -$2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.8 and -$14.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$14.8. EPS for the following year is -$5.51, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.51 and -$5.51.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.91M to a low estimate of $22.38M. As of the current estimate, Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.92M, an estimated decrease of -43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.8M, a decrease of -24.00% over than the figure of -$43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.44M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.09M, down -31.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $110.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111.89M and the low estimate is $108.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.