Analyzing GSE Systems Inc. (GVP)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, GSE Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.41, down -6.90% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0303 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107528 shares were traded. GVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4579 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4069.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GVP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 31, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when NGP Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 533,338 led to the insider holds 1,875,778 shares of the business.

O’Connor Kathryn bought 15,000 shares of GVP for $10,850 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 141,716 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Loudermilk Kyle Justin, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer & Pres of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,360 and bolstered with 1,022,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GVP now has a Market Capitalization of 9.63M and an Enterprise Value of 11.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GVP has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7526.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GVP traded 143.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 90.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.30M. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GVP as of May 30, 2023 were 96.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 176.32k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GVP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.73M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.75M and the low estimate is $63.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.