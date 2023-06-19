Analyzing Marpai Inc. (MRAI)’s quick and current ratios

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) closed the day trading at $0.54 down -6.63% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0386 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107380 shares were traded. MRAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5901 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5319.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Gonzalez Edmundo bought 8,110 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 7,786 led to the insider holds 868,189 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Edmundo bought 1,000 shares of MRAI for $930 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,079 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Lamendola Damien, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,670 and bolstered with 2,805,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRAI now has a Market Capitalization of 16.00M and an Enterprise Value of 15.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRAI has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8939.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRAI traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRAI traded about 200.52k shares per day. A total of 21.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.23M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRAI as of May 30, 2023 were 159.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 263.15k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.24M to a low estimate of $8.24M. As of the current estimate, Marpai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.56M, an estimated increase of 48.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.51M, an increase of 72.30% over than the figure of $48.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.51M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.34M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.81M and the low estimate is $87.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 153.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.