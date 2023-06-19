Analyzing The York Water Company (YORW)’s quick and current ratios

The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) closed the day trading at $43.75 up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $42.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 203443 shares were traded. YORW stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YORW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Janney on May 09, 2019, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $37 from $36 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Rasmussen Steven R bought 23 shares for $43.19 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000 led to the insider holds 3,523 shares of the business.

Rasmussen Steven R bought 22 shares of YORW for $1,000 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 3,393 shares after completing the transaction at $44.78 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Hand Joseph Thomas, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, bought 231 shares for $42.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,750 and bolstered with 26,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YORW now has a Market Capitalization of 625.44M and an Enterprise Value of 774.87M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YORW has reached a high of $47.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YORW traded about 38.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YORW traded about 60.69k shares per day. A total of 14.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.10M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YORW as of May 30, 2023 were 166.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 168.68k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

YORW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.81, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76. The current Payout Ratio is 58.50% for YORW, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17M to a low estimate of $17M. As of the current estimate, The York Water Company’s year-ago sales were $14.9M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19M, an increase of 20.20% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YORW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.61M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72M and the low estimate is $72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.