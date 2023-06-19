Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Rise 3.14% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.64

The price of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) closed at $1.64 in the last session, up 3.14% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 222330 shares were traded.

We take a closer look at FUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUV now has a Market Capitalization of 11.81M and an Enterprise Value of 21.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.38.

Over the past 52 weeks, FUV has reached a high of $81.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.4571.

According to the various share statistics, FUV traded on average about 90.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 146.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 7.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.83M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FUV as of May 30, 2023 were 349.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 435.94k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$6.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56M, up 109.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.73M and the low estimate is $36.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 167.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.