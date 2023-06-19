Are analysts optimistic about Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s (NYSE:KFS) stock?

The price of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) closed at $8.74 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $8.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 172505 shares were traded. KFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 06, 2008, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Hannon Gregory Paul sold 15,131 shares for $8.60 per share. The transaction valued at 130,107 led to the insider holds 2,536,802 shares of the business.

OAKMONT CAPITAL INC sold 15,131 shares of KFS for $130,107 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 2,536,802 shares after completing the transaction at $8.60 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Kavanagh Terence Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,131 shares for $8.60 each. As a result, the insider received 130,107 and left with 2,536,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KFS now has a Market Capitalization of 230.34M and an Enterprise Value of 267.45M. As of this moment, Kingsway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KFS has reached a high of $10.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KFS traded on average about 73.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 100.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.32M. Insiders hold about 25.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KFS as of May 30, 2023 were 405.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 411.01k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

