As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) offers stability

After finishing at $0.72 in the prior trading day, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) closed at $0.69, down -3.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0363 from its previous closing price. On the day, 211165 shares were traded. SNGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNGX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.60M and an Enterprise Value of 4.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNGX has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6696.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 880.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 112.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.11M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNGX as of May 30, 2023 were 171.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 214.81k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.74 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $200k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Soligenix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229k, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 20.50% over than the figure of -$12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948k, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.