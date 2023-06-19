ASPI (ASP Isotopes Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) closed the day trading at $0.40 up 0.37% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0017 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142260 shares were traded. ASPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4222 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3850.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASPI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Moore Duncan bought 20,000 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 6,230 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

Moore Duncan bought 10,000 shares of ASPI for $5,000 on May 10. The Director now owns 430,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Moore Duncan, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,998 and bolstered with 420,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASPI now has a Market Capitalization of 15.01M and an Enterprise Value of 10.71M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPI has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3043.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASPI traded about 389.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASPI traded about 162.95k shares per day. A total of 29.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.60M. Insiders hold about 21.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPI as of May 30, 2023 were 181.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 57.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.