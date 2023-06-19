AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMK) closed at $28.58 in the last session, up 0.04% from day before closing price of $28.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 262324 shares were traded. AMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $32 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Angus Ted F. sold 7,265 shares for $28.16 per share. The transaction valued at 204,582 led to the insider holds 123,445 shares of the business.

Wolfsen Natalie Grace sold 1,348 shares of AMK for $39,914 on Jun 09. The EVP, Chief Executive Officer now owns 430,734 shares after completing the transaction at $29.61 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kim Michael, who serves as the President & CCO of the company, sold 1,348 shares for $29.61 each. As a result, the insider received 39,914 and left with 334,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.11B and an Enterprise Value of 2.10B. As of this moment, AssetMark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMK has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMK traded on average about 128.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 159.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.04M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMK as of May 30, 2023 were 294.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 341.56k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.73 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $138.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $135.34M. As of the current estimate, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.21M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.71M, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $148.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $543.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.31M, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.4M and the low estimate is $568.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.