Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) closed at $0.85 down -8.06% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1091 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141102 shares were traded. IONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8504.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Assure Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Parsons Preston T sold 2,500 shares for $3.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,579 led to the insider holds 175,025 shares of the business.

Burian Martin Andrew sold 2,609 shares of IONM for $7,410 on Apr 10. The Director now owns 250 shares after completing the transaction at $2.84 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Burian Martin Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,655 and left with 2,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.82M and an Enterprise Value of 18.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONM has reached a high of $113.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9581, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1695.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IONM has traded an average of 493.68K shares per day and 74.09k over the past ten days. A total of 6.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.88M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IONM as of May 30, 2023 were 5.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 26.86k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$3.19, while EPS last year was -$7.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.49, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$2.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$12.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.96. EPS for the following year is -$3.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$6.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.51M to a low estimate of $3.9M. As of the current estimate, Assure Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.65M, an estimated increase of 216.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.46M, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $216.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98M, up 120.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.49M and the low estimate is $30.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.