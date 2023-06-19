Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Stock Price Peaks at $14.96 During Trading

The closing price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) was $14.49 for the day, down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $14.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 378624 shares were traded. AVDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVDL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Ende Eric J bought 13,000 shares for $13.93 per share. The transaction valued at 181,100 led to the insider holds 167,900 shares of the business.

Palczuk Linda bought 2,500 shares of AVDL for $36,900 on May 09. The Director now owns 52,400 shares after completing the transaction at $14.76 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Palczuk Linda, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $7.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,405 and bolstered with 49,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVDL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.13B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDL has reached a high of $15.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.75.

Shares Statistics:

AVDL traded an average of 927.56K shares per day over the past three months and 483.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.78M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDL as of May 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 3.89M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.32 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $141.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.15M and the low estimate is $112M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 657.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.