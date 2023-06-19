Bally’s Corporation (BALY) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) closed at $15.04 in the last session, down -3.59% from day before closing price of $15.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 395365 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BALY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on November 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Standard General L.P. sold 475,000 shares for $22.60 per share. The transaction valued at 10,736,805 led to the insider holds 10,589,849 shares of the business.

CRISAFULLI MARC A sold 20,363 shares of BALY for $447,986 on Jul 27. The EVP Government Relations now owns 40,896 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BALY now has a Market Capitalization of 694.05M and an Enterprise Value of 5.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALY has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BALY traded on average about 304.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 326.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.45M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BALY as of May 30, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.23 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $611.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $631.39M to a low estimate of $594M. As of the current estimate, Bally’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $552.5M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $659.02M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $641M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.