Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $7.58

As of close of business last night, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $7.58, down -7.33% from its previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56543 shares were traded. BAOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BAOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAOS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.63M and an Enterprise Value of 3.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAOS has reached a high of $23.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BAOS traded 462.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.48M. Insiders hold about 69.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BAOS as of May 30, 2023 were 23.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 17.55k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.