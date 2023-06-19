Belite Bio Inc (BLTE) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) closed at $13.23 in the last session, down -7.80% from day before closing price of $14.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68124 shares were traded. BLTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLTE now has a Market Capitalization of 360.20M and an Enterprise Value of 318.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLTE has reached a high of $44.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLTE traded on average about 28.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 47.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.24M. Insiders hold about 70.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BLTE as of May 30, 2023 were 26.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 33.39k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$0.91.