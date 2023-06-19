BiomX Inc. (PHGE)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) closed at $0.34 in the last session, down -2.90% from day before closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81406 shares were traded. PHGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3710 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3401.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Oron Assaf bought 3,192 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 872 led to the insider holds 10,914 shares of the business.

Oron Assaf bought 6,521 shares of PHGE for $1,832 on May 19. The Chief Business Officer now owns 7,722 shares after completing the transaction at $0.28 per share. On May 18, another insider, Oron Assaf, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, bought 1,201 shares for $0.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 328 and bolstered with 1,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHGE now has a Market Capitalization of 15.71M and an Enterprise Value of 5.14M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHGE has reached a high of $1.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3267.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHGE traded on average about 215.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 136.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.17M. Insiders hold about 14.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PHGE as of May 30, 2023 were 188.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 103.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.