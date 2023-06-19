BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) closed at $2.51 in the last session, up 2.87% from day before closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92183 shares were traded. BTCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTCM now has a Market Capitalization of 26.70M and an Enterprise Value of 23.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6962.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTCM traded on average about 127.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 83.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.56M. Insiders hold about 10.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of May 30, 2023 were 357.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 668.16k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $222.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $650.23M, down -65.70% from the average estimate.