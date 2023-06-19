BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) closed at $3.22 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $3.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135389 shares were traded. BKCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $3 from $4.25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKCC now has a Market Capitalization of 233.68M. As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKCC has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2704, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5686.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKCC traded on average about 190.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 184.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.59M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BKCC as of May 30, 2023 were 395.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 462.11k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BKCC is 0.40, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.87.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.63M to a low estimate of $18.63M. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.27M, an estimated increase of 51.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.02M, an increase of 18.70% less than the figure of $51.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.02M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.93M, up 29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.16M and the low estimate is $70.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.