Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Records 2.70% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) was $2.28 for the day, up 2.70% from the previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88968 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3730 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Pope Michael Ross sold 4,839 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,452 led to the insider holds 1,614,303 shares of the business.

Elliott James Mark sold 46,026 shares of BOXL for $11,967 on May 25. The Director now owns 284,851 shares after completing the transaction at $0.26 per share. On May 25, another insider, Starkey Mark, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,938 shares for $0.27 each. As a result, the insider received 784 and left with 298,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOXL now has a Market Capitalization of 21.41M and an Enterprise Value of 87.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $6.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4232.

Shares Statistics:

BOXL traded an average of 56.24K shares per day over the past three months and 87.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.07M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of May 30, 2023 were 80.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 36.88k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.12 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.09M to a low estimate of $50M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $59.63M, an estimated decrease of -16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.68M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of -$16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.61M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $220.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.78M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $237.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.28M and the low estimate is $229.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.