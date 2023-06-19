Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Decline -3.32% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.62

The price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) closed at $2.62 in the last session, down -3.32% from day before closing price of $2.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 264491 shares were traded. BCLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BCLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCLI now has a Market Capitalization of 104.43M and an Enterprise Value of 105.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCLI has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5728.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BCLI traded on average about 390.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 237.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.31M. Insiders hold about 24.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BCLI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 7.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.59.