Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL) Stocks Hit Low of $12.79 Before Closing at $13.55

In the latest session, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (AMEX: CMCL) closed at $13.55 up 5.78% from its previous closing price of $12.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142415 shares were traded. CMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCL now has a Market Capitalization of 260.00M and an Enterprise Value of 265.70M. As of this moment, Caledonia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCL has reached a high of $17.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMCL has traded an average of 79.08K shares per day and 65.89k over the past ten days. A total of 18.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCL as of May 14, 2023 were 124.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 171.75k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMCL is 0.56, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.73. The current Payout Ratio is 84.10% for CMCL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 26, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $144M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.08M, up 1.30% from the average estimate.