Cango Inc. (CANG)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) closed at $1.15 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76420 shares were traded. CANG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CANG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANG now has a Market Capitalization of 154.96M and an Enterprise Value of -103.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANG has reached a high of $2.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5927.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CANG traded on average about 50.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 77.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.57M. Insiders hold about 8.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CANG as of May 30, 2023 were 61.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 34.99k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.23M to a low estimate of $72.23M. As of the current estimate, Cango Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.65M, an estimated decrease of -49.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.91M, down -47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.65M and the low estimate is $356.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.