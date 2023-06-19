Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Stock Closes down -2.54% on Friday Trading

After finishing at $3.55 in the prior trading day, Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) closed at $3.46, down -2.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59758 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when MacKay Craig C bought 450 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,890 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

MacKay Craig C bought 450 shares of CARV for $1,818 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 3,050 shares after completing the transaction at $4.04 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, MacKay Craig C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $5.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,400 and bolstered with 2,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARV now has a Market Capitalization of 14.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARV has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2755.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 41.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARV as of May 30, 2023 were 12.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 26.44k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.