Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) Stock Price Peaks at $42.29 During Trading

The closing price of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) was $41.51 for the day, down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $42.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 276287 shares were traded. FUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.19.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Hanrahan Daniel J bought 1,500 shares for $44.15 per share. The transaction valued at 66,225 led to the insider holds 31,397 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13B and an Enterprise Value of 4.61B. As of this moment, Cedar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUN has reached a high of $47.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.36.

Shares Statistics:

FUN traded an average of 195.11K shares per day over the past three months and 270.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FUN as of May 30, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, FUN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FUN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was -$1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.25, with high estimates of $4.84 and low estimates of $3.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $540.49M to a low estimate of $514.2M. As of the current estimate, Cedar Fair L.P.’s year-ago sales were $509.49M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $890.8M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $911.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $873.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.