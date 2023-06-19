Celcuity Inc. (CELC) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $10.68 in the prior trading day, Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) closed at $10.74, up 0.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105194 shares were traded. CELC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.30 and its Current Ratio is at 28.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Buller Richard E sold 75 shares for $11.10 per share. The transaction valued at 832 led to the insider holds 10,081 shares of the business.

Furcht Leo bought 10,000 shares of CELC for $103,187 on May 22. The Director now owns 10,250 shares after completing the transaction at $10.32 per share. On May 22, another insider, Buller Richard E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100 shares for $10.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,050 and left with 10,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELC now has a Market Capitalization of 236.72M and an Enterprise Value of 115.28M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELC has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 73.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 60.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.65M. Insiders hold about 20.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CELC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 497.48k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$2.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.27 and -$3.05.