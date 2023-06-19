Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The closing price of Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) was $3.20 for the day, down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147605 shares were traded. IPSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IPSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Borges Luis sold 15,597 shares for $3.55 per share. The transaction valued at 55,369 led to the insider holds 249,083 shares of the business.

Borges Luis sold 65,698 shares of IPSC for $244,640 on Mar 22. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 43,750 shares after completing the transaction at $3.72 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Borges Luis, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 63,616 shares for $3.77 each. As a result, the insider received 239,870 and left with 43,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPSC now has a Market Capitalization of 190.06M and an Enterprise Value of -9.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPSC has reached a high of $14.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2003, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3139.

Shares Statistics:

IPSC traded an average of 98.82K shares per day over the past three months and 82.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.42M. Insiders hold about 36.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IPSC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.8 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2M, down -4.20% from the average estimate.