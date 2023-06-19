CHS Inc. (CHSCL) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCL) was $25.65 for the day, up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $25.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149118 shares were traded. CHSCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHSCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Cordes Scott A bought 2,000 shares for $25.49 per share. The transaction valued at 50,980 led to the insider holds 2,100 shares of the business.

MEYER PERRY bought 6,000 shares of CHSCL for $150,047 on Jan 18. The Director now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Farrell Mark L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $29.51 each. As a result, the insider received 88,530 and left with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHSCL has reached a high of $27.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.96.

Shares Statistics:

CHSCL traded an average of 36.39K shares per day over the past three months and 59.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.70M. Shares short for CHSCL as of May 30, 2023 were 6.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 24k on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CHSCL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.75.