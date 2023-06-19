Cibus Inc. (CBUS) Stock Closes down -5.89% on Friday Trading

Cibus Inc. (NASDAQ: CBUS) closed the day trading at $16.93 down -5.89% from the previous closing price of $17.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102218 shares were traded. CBUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBUS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBUS now has a Market Capitalization of 298.00M and an Enterprise Value of 310.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 298.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86k whereas that against EBITDA is -20.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBUS has reached a high of $38.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBUS traded about 24.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBUS traded about 109.9k shares per day. A total of 4.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.98M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CBUS as of May 14, 2023 were 23.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 7.5k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3 and a low estimate of -$3, while EPS last year was -$2.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.5, with high estimates of -$3.5 and low estimates of -$3.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$12.5 and -$22.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$17.5. EPS for the following year is -$13.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$13.5 and -$13.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Cibus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41k, an estimated increase of 12,095.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5M, an increase of 11,804.80% less than the figure of $12,095.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157k, up 1,492.40% from the average estimate.