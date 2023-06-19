Cingulate Inc. (CING)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.98 in the prior trading day, Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) closed at $0.84, down -14.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1407 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87372 shares were traded. CING stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8393.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CING by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 50.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Callahan Jennifer L. bought 2,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,020 led to the insider holds 40,508 shares of the business.

Callahan Jennifer L. bought 4,000 shares of CING for $4,320 on May 12. The Corporate Controller now owns 38,508 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Schaffer Shane J., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,166 and bolstered with 41,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CING now has a Market Capitalization of 10.77M and an Enterprise Value of 14.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CING has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0077, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0790.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 62.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 59.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.50M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CING as of May 30, 2023 were 169.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 287.65k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.79.