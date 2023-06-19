COCP (Cocrystal Pharma Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) closed at $2.45 down -6.13% from its previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50443 shares were traded. COCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 1,015,229 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,001 led to the insider holds 1,319,838 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COCP now has a Market Capitalization of 25.43M and an Enterprise Value of -8.31M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COCP has reached a high of $6.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5836.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COCP has traded an average of 72.03K shares per day and 43.07k over the past ten days. A total of 8.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.07M. Insiders hold about 25.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COCP as of May 30, 2023 were 22.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 39.45k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

