Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) closed at $8.35 in the last session, up 4.31% from day before closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85700 shares were traded. CODA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CODA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.80 and its Current Ratio is at 16.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when CUNNINGHAM BLAIR GRAEME sold 10,679 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 85,539 led to the insider holds 24,298 shares of the business.

CUNNINGHAM BLAIR GRAEME sold 3,000 shares of CODA for $23,970 on Apr 11. The President of Technology now owns 24,298 shares after completing the transaction at $7.99 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CODA now has a Market Capitalization of 92.59M and an Enterprise Value of 74.91M. As of this moment, Coda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CODA has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CODA traded on average about 34.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 77.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.93M. Insiders hold about 55.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CODA as of May 30, 2023 were 184.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 187.89k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.46 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2M to a low estimate of $6.2M. As of the current estimate, Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.27M, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.67M, an increase of 29.90% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.67M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CODA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.23M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.47M and the low estimate is $30.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.