Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $9.84

As of close of business last night, Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.84, down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $9.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159565 shares were traded. CBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Reed Matthew D. bought 150 shares for $9.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,480 led to the insider holds 13,675 shares of the business.

Bateman Leonard H JR bought 1,607 shares of CBAN for $15,107 on May 23. The EVP & Chief Credit Officer now owns 8,432 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On May 17, another insider, Bagwell Lee, who serves as the Executive VP of the company, bought 1,589 shares for $9.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,685 and bolstered with 15,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAN now has a Market Capitalization of 173.11M. As of this moment, Colony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAN has reached a high of $16.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBAN traded 50.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 78.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.26M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAN as of May 30, 2023 were 115.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 137.5k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.43, CBAN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.39. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for CBAN, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

