Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.77, down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 337405 shares were traded. CVGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Cheung Chung Kin bought 5,000 shares for $7.13 per share. The transaction valued at 35,650 led to the insider holds 43,742 shares of the business.

Cheung Chung Kin bought 5,000 shares of CVGI for $37,250 on Mar 08. The EVP & CFO now owns 38,742 shares after completing the transaction at $7.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVGI now has a Market Capitalization of 327.03M and an Enterprise Value of 457.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVGI has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVGI traded 266.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 340.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVGI as of May 30, 2023 were 465.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 338.71k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $263.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $265M to a low estimate of $261.83M. As of the current estimate, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.85M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.16M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.32M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $981.55M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.