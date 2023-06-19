Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA)

The closing price of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) was $4.04 for the day, down -3.12% from the previous closing price of $4.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154923 shares were traded. PPTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PPTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Haslam Alan Douglas sold 14 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 65 led to the insider holds 38,573 shares of the business.

Largent Jessica Marie sold 3,980 shares of PPTA for $18,507 on Apr 03. The (See remarks (4)) now owns 51,975 shares after completing the transaction at $4.65 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Lyon Mckinsey Margaret, who serves as the (See remarks (3)) of the company, sold 5,373 shares for $3.30 each. As a result, the insider received 17,731 and left with 8,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPTA now has a Market Capitalization of 255.07M and an Enterprise Value of 236.56M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPTA has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2822.

Shares Statistics:

PPTA traded an average of 128.19K shares per day over the past three months and 93.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.01% stake in the company. Shares short for PPTA as of May 30, 2023 were 447.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 202.96k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.5.