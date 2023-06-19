Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL)

The closing price of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) was $3.19 for the day, down -4.20% from the previous closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 84873 shares were traded. HOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,853,000 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 4,095,130 led to the insider holds 5,701,056 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOWL now has a Market Capitalization of 115.74M and an Enterprise Value of 21.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOWL has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8351, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1403.

Shares Statistics:

HOWL traded an average of 41.12K shares per day over the past three months and 37.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 2.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOWL as of May 30, 2023 were 58.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 63.96k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.42 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.4M, down -20.70% from the average estimate.